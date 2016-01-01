Your wallet will thank you.
Any friend of Product Hunt's is a friend of ours!
We're here to help you free up space in your home and easily transfer items to friends. Sign up now to redeem your $50 credit!
Omni is a new way to own and access things
Door to door service
We pick up your items for storage, and deliver the things you need—whenever you need them—in as few as two hours.
See your items
We catalog all your stored belongings with beautiful photos so you can share and access your favorite things.
Share with friends
Make your things in Omni available to friends and search and request their items, too.
Pricing
No contracts, minimums, or wasted space
Standard Item
$0.50 per month
Clothes, shoes, books, handbags, toys, dishes, small appliances, or other items that would fit in your carry-on luggage.
Large Item
$3.00 per month
Bikes, suitcases, surfboards, skis & poles, golf bags, strollers, standing lamps, guitars, tower fans, bar stools, chairs, etc.
Closed Container
$7.50 per month
A container of things you don't want itemized, like a box of files, a bin of holiday decorations, or a packed suitcase.
living lighter
What our members are saying
Within 3 hours of contacting these guys, there were 2 Omni Concierges at our front-door. Unbelievable!
Living in a city like San Francisco, where apartments are quite small with very little storage – Omni is a MUST HAVE!
Not done yet but @BeOmni—Fave Startup of 2016. On-demand storage so no-brainer. Literally "How did I live w/o this?”
In addition to the awesome service, their employees are top notch. Very professional and trustworthy.