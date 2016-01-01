Your wallet will thank you.

Omni is a new way to own and access things

6 MINS AWAY
Your concierge is on the way.
200 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94133

Door to door service

We pick up your items for storage, and deliver the things you need—whenever you need them—in as few as two hours.

See your items

We catalog all your stored belongings with beautiful photos so you can share and access your favorite things.

Enjoy my coat on your trip. The gloves are in the pockets. Stay warm!
Here are my golf clubs. Hope my luck carries over to you!

Share with friends

Make your things in Omni available to friends and search and request their items, too.

Pricing

No contracts, minimums, or wasted space

Jacket

Standard Item

$0.50 per month

Clothes, shoes, books, handbags, toys, dishes, small appliances, or other items that would fit in your carry-on luggage.

Chat

Large Item

$3.00 per month

Bikes, suitcases, surfboards, skis & poles, golf bags, strollers, standing lamps, guitars, tower fans, bar stools, chairs, etc.

Box

Closed Container

$7.50 per month

A container of things you don't want itemized, like a box of files, a bin of holiday decorations, or a packed suitcase.

living lighter

What our members are saying

Within 3 hours of contacting these guys, there were 2 Omni Concierges at our front-door. Unbelievable!

JW C.

Santa Clara, CA

Living in a city like San Francisco, where apartments are quite small with very little storage – Omni is a MUST HAVE!

Cori C.

San Francisco, CA

Not done yet but @BeOmni—Fave Startup of 2016. On-demand storage so no-brainer. Literally "How did I live w/o this?”

@thetylerhayes

San Francisco, CA

The items were photographed and uploaded into the iphone app the following day.

Alex M.

San Francisco, CA

…an absolutely magical service… It feels like a true extension of my closet…

Anush V.

San Francisco, CA

It is so nice to have extra space in our closets now that they aren't filled with giant suitcases.

Christy L.

San Francisco, CA

In addition to the awesome service, their employees are top notch. Very professional and trustworthy.

Andrew C.

San Francisco, CA

Wow. Wow. Wow... such an amazing convenience.

Jared R.

San Francisco, CA

@BeOmni - your service is outstanding. Life altering. Thank you!

@perhakansson

San Francisco, CA

